|
31.05.2022 14:30:00
Has GameStop Cracked the Earnings Season Cheat Code?
It's easy to see why GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders were feeling pretty good heading into the holiday weekend. The stock moved sharply higher in the last three trading days, a whopping 54% surge in that time. Short interest has nearly doubled year to date, adding fuel to a potential short-squeeze fire. The rub is that the video game retailer reports its fiscal first-quarter results shortly after Wednesday's market close, and history hasn't been kind on that front for GameStop investors in recent years. The shares have declined in 11 of its past 14 quarters in the trading day following its earnings announcement. GameStop has a lot to prove this week. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!