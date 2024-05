Has GoPro Hit a Subscription Wall? What Investors Need to Know Before Buying the Stock

The brand name GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) has significant cachet among a certain type of consumer. But beyond its core customer base, GoPro products aren't really a big hit. That's a problem for the company as it tries to build up a subscription business. There's a plan that might help, but for now at least, the company's subscription hopes have fallen a little flat.If you've never used a GoPro , but know anything about the company, then you probably know that many people who use its cameras like to do very frightening things, like skydiving and cliff jumping. That's exactly the purpose of GoPro 's ultra-tough cameras. But there are only so many people that like to film themselves doing such activities. This is the basic problem that the company faces.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel