Has Inflation Peaked? 1 Growth Stock Down 95% to Buy Now

Inflation has been the story of 2022. It has led to an aggressive campaign by the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates, often by 75 basis points at a time, which is triple the pace of the traditional 25 basis point move.It's diminishing the spending power of consumers and crushing investor sentiment, which has resulted in a steep 28% decline in the Nasdaq -100 technology index year to date. The real estate sector has suffered particularly badly as rising interest rates tend to dampen house prices. Shares in large-scale brokerage company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) have tumbled 95% from their all-time high as a result. But there are signs inflation might have peaked around June, when the Consumer Price Index hit a 40-year high. It has stabilized and steadily declined since, which could be a major positive for companies like Redfin in the new year. Here's why investors might want to consider buying the stock now .