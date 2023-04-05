|
05.04.2023 13:16:00
Has Intuit Stock Become Too Pricey?
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock often trades at a significant premium to the rest of the stock market, particularly after rising 13% year to date. As of this writing, for instance, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65. Compare that with the average price-to-earnings ratio of stocks in the S&P 500 of 18.Sure, Intuit's high-quality business model, which provides a consistent stream of cash flow for the company to reinvest into its business, pay dividends, and repurchase shares, deserves a high price-to-earnings multiple. But has the valuation run up too much recently?To find out whether shares of the tech stock have become overvalued, let's take a closer look at Intuit's business, which includes software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp under its ownership.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!