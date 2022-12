Has MercadoLibre Stock Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors are focused on the stresses in the U.S. market today -- a combination of rising interest rates and an increasingly challenged consumer. Yet, the U.S. is not the only place where investors can hunt for good stocks. Many fail to look abroad to see what opportunities there might be.MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is the largest e-commerce player in Latin America, serving 18 countries in the region. Unfortunately, its stock has been obliterated alongside other e-commerce stocks even as the business has grown at a pace few domestic companies can claim.As a result, investors should take a hard look at MercadoLibre as this could be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.Continue reading