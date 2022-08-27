|
27.08.2022 12:57:00
Has Netflix Already Lost to Disney+?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has had a rocky year so far. Over the first two quarters of 2022, the company has dropped roughly 1.2 million subscribers and its move into the mobile games space has yet to gain traction. Netflix has announced some strategies to stem its customer losses, including an entry-level ad-supported tier that is set to launch in 2023.Disney+, Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) streaming platform, has had a more successful year. Subscribers to Disney+ have climbed quarter over quarter, and Disney subsidiaries ESPN+ and Hulu are also growing. And in an effort to attract even more customers, Disney+ has also announced an upcoming ad-supported tier, and there are already signs that it will help the company beat Netflix in the streaming wars.Beyond the general release date, Netflix has not shared many details about its ad-supported tier. The company has said that Microsoft will serve as its ad sales and technology partner for the endeavor, but Netflix has yet to discuss how much the offering will cost. It has also signaled customers might not have access to its full library of content, but even that is yet to be confirmed.Continue reading
