Has Netflix Lost Its Competitive Advantage?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock just had its worst trading day in nearly 20 years. The streaming stock plunged more than 30% Wednesday after the company reported a surprise decline in its subscriber base in the first quarter, and forecast a decrease of 2 million subscribers in the second quarter.Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1, compared to guidance calling for 2.5 million additions. Excluding its exit from Russia, the company added 500,000 subscribers in the quarter, but even Netflix's own management seemed surprised by the disappointing results.In its letter to shareholders, management acknowledged that "revenue growth has slowed considerably" and also said it has work to do to reaccelerate subscriber demand and revenue. Continue reading