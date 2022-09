Has Netflix Stock Bottomed Out?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been seeing red over the past year. The company's shares are down 58% in the trailing-12-month period due to multiple headwinds (more on these below). However, Netflix stock has had a strong showing in the past three months with shares rising over 41% in this period.Can Netflix keep these gains and perhaps even extend them in the coming months? It's hard to say, but there are good reasons to be optimistic about the company's near-term future. Let's consider two reasons why Netflix's stock may have bottomed out. Continue reading