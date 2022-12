Has Okta Turned the Corner On Its Troubled Acquisition?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) announced plans early last year to acquire Auth0, it seemed like a match made in heaven. Auth0's authentication and authorization services seemed like a natural fit with Okta's identity and access management solutions. However, the companies soon learned firsthand about the types of pitfalls that often accompany major integrations.Mergers and acquisitions can be challenging at the best of times, and reports of sales force attrition and confusion among the ranks at Okta left investors with a lack of confidence in the company. Traders drove the stock down by nearly 34% on Sept. 1, the day after the company delivered its fiscal second-quarter report.Continue reading