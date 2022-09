Has Palantir Stock Finally Bottomed?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Big-data company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) hit the public markets in September 2020, and a lot has happened with this company since its debut. Tech-savvy investor Cathie Wood appeared on CNBC on several occasions to explain her investment thesis in Palantir, which was once one of her largest positions. The media hype, combined with meme-stock euphoria, propelled Palantir's stock price to unfathomable heights in early 2021.However, as market realities began to set in for investors over the last year or so, Palantir was not immune to heavy selling activity in technology stocks. In 2022, the stock is down 58% as of this writing. Moreover, after the company's lackluster first-quarter results earlier this year, investors did not have high expectations going into Q2 earnings in August.Here's a look at Palantir's Q2 2022 financial results, as well as some of the underlying themes that CEO Alex Karp wrote about in his quarterly shareholder letter. While it may be hard to see on the surface, now may be a generational time to buy Palantir stock at all-time lows.