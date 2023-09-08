|
08.09.2023 23:33:00
Has Patience Run Out for ChargePoint Stock?
ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reached a tipping point on Thursday, falling as much as 29.8% intraday to a new all-time low before making up about half of those losses. The volatile trading session came in response to the company's second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call and results.Here's why investors have lost patience with the growth stock and where to go from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
