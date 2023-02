Has PayPal Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was synonymous with online payment processing. However, that space has become increasingly crowded thanks to rising competition. Additionally, PayPal seems to have transitioned from a growth to a value stock, confusing investors on how they should view the company.Because of this transition, PayPal's stock is incredibly cheap, leaving an excellent opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a reasonable valuation. Read on to discover why now could be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for PayPal stock.As PayPal transitions from a growth to a value designation, it will also experience a leadership change. President and CEO Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023 and will stay on to ensure a smooth transition to the next CEO. Schulman led the stock to outpace the S&P 500 for most of his career after PayPal was spun off from eBay in July 2015, but blunders in 2021 caused those gains to fall away. Continue reading