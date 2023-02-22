|
22.02.2023 11:30:00
Has PayPal Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
For years, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was synonymous with online payment processing. However, that space has become increasingly crowded thanks to rising competition. Additionally, PayPal seems to have transitioned from a growth to a value stock, confusing investors on how they should view the company.Because of this transition, PayPal's stock is incredibly cheap, leaving an excellent opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a reasonable valuation. Read on to discover why now could be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity for PayPal stock.As PayPal transitions from a growth to a value designation, it will also experience a leadership change. President and CEO Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023 and will stay on to ensure a smooth transition to the next CEO. Schulman led the stock to outpace the S&P 500 for most of his career after PayPal was spun off from eBay in July 2015, but blunders in 2021 caused those gains to fall away. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
