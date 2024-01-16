|
16.01.2024 11:30:00
Has QuantumScape Already Announced the Biggest Electric Vehicle (EV) Development for 2024?
Early in its existence, battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) made a strategic decision that is beginning to pay off. The company had its sights set on developing an electric vehicle (EV) battery that solved many concerns that continue to impede growth in the sector.QuantumScape established a strategic relationship with global automotive giant Volkswagen that included early stage investments, representation on QuantumScape's board, and a joint venture (JV) partnership.Now, a unit of Volkswagen has confirmed the performance of QuantumScape's first battery cell submission for proof of concept. The details could be game-changing for the industry.
