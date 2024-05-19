|
19.05.2024 12:07:00
Has Sea Limited Stock Finally Escaped Choppy Waters?
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) may finally benefit from its role as the premier e-commerce conglomerate in Southeast Asia.Much like Amazon in the U.S. and MercadoLibre in Latin America, it is the leading e-commerce company in its respective region. That helped the stock peak above $372 at the height of the 2021 bull market.Unfortunately, missteps such as expanding Shopee's e-commerce operations outside of Southeast Asia and the reduced popularity of its Free Fire mobile game weighed on the stock during a brutal bear market. That led to a massive decline, and even with modest improvements, the stock sells at more than an 80% discount to its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
