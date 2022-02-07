Has Snap Finally Turned the Corner?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has spent more than a decade burning cash in order to build a viable social network and technology business. The strategy was risky, and at times investors didn't know if the company would reach its goals. We may have seen Snap turn the corner on Thursday after reporting the smallest of profits in the fourth quarter of 2021. Snap reported earnings of just a penny per share, but with users growing, revenue per user growing, and free cash flow now coming into the business, this may be a great growth stock long term. A model looks through the augmented-reality-equipped Snap Spectacles 3. Image source: Snap.