Has SNDL Become a Better Buy Than Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Don't look now, but SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is becoming a better investment. The company is growing, and its financials are improving. While there's still no shortage of risk surrounding the business and the industry as a whole, SNDL is beginning to separate itself from the pack. Has it even become a better stock to buy than Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC)?A big problem for cannabis companies such as Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth has been that their sales numbers have been going in the wrong direction.CGC Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts.Continue reading