|
03.05.2023 16:30:00
Has SNDL Become a Better Buy Than Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth?
Don't look now, but SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) is becoming a better investment. The company is growing, and its financials are improving. While there's still no shortage of risk surrounding the business and the industry as a whole, SNDL is beginning to separate itself from the pack. Has it even become a better stock to buy than Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC)?A big problem for cannabis companies such as Tilray Brands and Canopy Growth has been that their sales numbers have been going in the wrong direction.CGC Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!