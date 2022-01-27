|
27.01.2022 13:01:00
Has the Tech Sell-Off Made PayPal a Wildly Undervalued Stock?
Despite a promising long-term future, PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock has not escaped the tech sell-off. It has lost approximately half of its value compared with its high in July.What investors considering this stock should remember, however, is that some of the best-performing growth tech stocks in history have experienced multiple 50% declines in their history. Price volatility is the norm for strong growth stocks, not the exception.Thus, rather than panicking over the decline, investors should look more closely to see whether PayPal's brutal stock price decline has made it a wildly undervalued investment possibility.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!