14.04.2022 17:00:00
Has Your Home Gone Through Foreclosure? Get It Right With the IRS Before Tax Season Ends
If you've recently gone through a foreclosure , you may not realize that you've traded your mortgage debt for a tax debt. The Internal Revenue Service treats foreclosure like any other property sale. If you're personally liable for any part of the mortgage debt that's been forgiven or canceled, you may have to recognize capital gains and pay taxes on it. Just how and whether you'll pay those taxes depends on the type of loan and property involved. Source: Getty ImagesAfter your home goes through foreclosure, if the property sells for more than you owe, you may have to realize capital gains on the transaction – called a surplus.Continue reading
