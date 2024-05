Has Zoom Video's Stock Reached its Peak Growth Potential?

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) posted its latest earnings report on May 20. For the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended on April 30), the video conferencing software provider's revenue rose 3% year over year to $1.14 billion and exceeded analysts' estimates by $10 million. Its adjusted earnings increased 16% to $1.35 per share and cleared the consensus forecast by $0.16.Those headline numbers seemed stable, but Zoom's stock barely budged and remains nearly 90% below its all-time high from October 2020. So will Zoom's growth ever accelerate again, or has it already reached its peak growth potential?Image source: Zoom.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel