|
17.04.2022 11:05:00
Hasbro Doubles Down on Dungeons and Dragons
On February 25, 2022, Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) COO Chris Cocks leveled up to become the company's CEO.Prior to that date, Cocks had served as president of the company's red-hot Wizards of the Coast (WotC) business, the division responsible for such hits as Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) and Magic: The Gathering (MtG). And he's done a phenomenal job with both divisions. Over the past two years alone, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence confirms that WotC grew its revenues 72.5%, to $1.4 billion -- twice Hasbro's overall 36% revenue growth rate. What's more, overall Hasbro profits grew only 17% over the period -- but WotC profits skyrocketed 85%.So, does WotC sound like the kind of business that you'd double down on, if you were Hasbro's CEO? Especially if you were personally responsible for the growth in that division? Of course it does.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!