Hasbro Aktie
WKN: 859888 / ISIN: US4180561072
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15.08.2026 13:07:00
Hasbro Exec Rolled a "1" on Video Games -- and Lost His Job
If you're not an avid gamer, you may not have noticed, but it's been a busy couple of weeks in the world of gaming lately -- and for no one more so than for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS).On July 21, Hasbro -- the entertainment titan behind everything from Monopoly and Nerf guns to Avengers action figures and Peppa Pig cartoons -- released a Q2 earnings report packed with large numbers. Total sales for the quarter grew 16% to $1.1 billion. Sales at the Wizards of the Coast (WotC) division, home to both roleplaying behemoth Dungeons & Dragons and dominant card game Magic: The Gathering (MTG), grew 27%. In fact, MTG alone booked $500 million in quarterly revenue, driving the entire company's performance with its own 32% revenue growth rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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