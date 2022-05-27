|
27.05.2022 15:27:42
Hasbro: Glass Lewis Recommends Election Of All Of Hasbro Directors - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) said independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. has recommended that the company's shareholders vote for all of Hasbro's Director Nominees in connection with the Annual Shareholders Meeting. Glass Lewis believes Alta Fox failed to make a sufficient case for change, the company said.
Hasbro's Board of Directors urged shareholders to vote for all of the company's director nominees and to disregard any materials, including any gold proxy card, that may be sent by Alta Fox.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!