Hasbro Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $61.2 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $116.2 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.4 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $1.16 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $61.2 Mln. vs. $116.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.