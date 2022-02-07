Hasbro Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $82.2 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $105.2 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Hasbro Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.4 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to $2.01 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Hasbro Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $82.2 Mln. vs. $105.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $2.01 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.