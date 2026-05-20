Hasbro Aktie

Hasbro für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 859888 / ISIN: US4180561072

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.05.2026 12:54:22

Hasbro Q1 Profit, Revenue Rise; Backs Full-year Outlook- Update

(RTTNews) - Hasbro Inc. (HAS), a games, intellectual property and toy company, on Wednesday reported sharply higher first-quarter profit, mainly driven by revenue growth.

Net earnings attributable to Hasbro climbed to $198.4 million or $1.39 per share from $98.6 million or $0.70 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $211 million or $1.47 per share.

Operating profit rose to $270.3 million from $170.7 million a year earlier.

EBITDA increased to $311.8 million from $212.4 million last year, and adjusted EBITDA grew to $339.4 million from $274.3 million.

Net revenues rose to $1.000 billion from $887.1 million in the previous year.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share payable on June 11, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.

For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue growth of 3% to 5% in constant currency and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.400 billion to $1.450 billion.

Hasbro shares closed at $97.18 on Tuesday, up 3.69%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hasbro Inc.

mehr Nachrichten