Hasbro Aktie
WKN: 859888 / ISIN: US4180561072
|
10.02.2026 14:24:30
Hasbro Signs Harry Potter Licensing Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products
(RTTNews) - Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), Tuesday announced a new multi-year licensing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, making the company the global primary toy licensee for the world of Harry Potter and the upcoming HBO Original HARRY POTTER series.
Under this agreement, Hasbro team would bring the Harry Potter universe to life through a range of film and HBO Original series-inspired products featuring dolls, role play, action figures & collectibles, interactive plush, board games and more.
"The world of Harry Potter and its unforgettable characters align perfectly with our mission to deliver a lifetime of play to generations of fans," said Tim Kilpin, President of Toys, Games, Licensing and Entertainment at Hasbro.
In the pre-market hours, HAS is trading at $98.50, up 1.80 percent on the Nasdaq.
