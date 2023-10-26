|
26.10.2023 13:50:36
Hasbro Slips Over 10% In Pre-market After Q3 Loss, Cut In Annual Revenue Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) were trading down over 10 percent after the company reported a loss for the third-quarter, amidst the impact of loss on assets held for sale of $473 million related to the planned sale of the eOne Film and TV business.
It also revised down the full-year 2023 revenue guidance.
Hasbro was trading down by 10.50 percent at $49 per share in pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
For the third-quarter, HAS posted a loss of $171.1 million or $1.23 per share, compared with a profit of $129.2 million or $0.93 per share, registered for the same period last year.
Revenue stood at $1.503 billion, lesser than last year's $1.675 billion.
Citing softer toy outlook in Consumer Products, for full year 2023, the company now expects its revenue to decline by 13 percent to 15 percent. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post revenue of $5.53 billion, for the year.
On August 3, Hasbro had announced that it was expecting a revenue decline of 3 percent to 6 percent, for full year 2023.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hasbro Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 fällt (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.23
|S&P 500-Papier Hasbro-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Hasbro von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Hasbro präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.23
|S&P 500-Titel Hasbro-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Hasbro von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.23
|Star Wars: Miniatur-X-Wing erzielt mehr als drei Millionen Dollar (Spiegel Online)
|
12.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Hasbro legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Hasbro-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Hasbro abgeworfen (finanzen.at)