HashCash Becomes Leading Provider of Blockchain Real Estate Exchange Solutions in the USA

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Owing to their scalable offerings, HashCash Consultants has been recognized as the leading provider of blockchain-based real estate exchange solutions in the USA.

HashCash's blockchain real estate exchange is one of their most innovative platforms revolutionizing the execution of property deals by eliminating the drawbacks of legacy processes. The platform allows the trade of tokenized property, facilitating the users to invest in real estate through fractional ownership of property.

"The convergence of blockchain and real estate is driving landmark changes within the industry and augmenting investment opportunities for people. Fractional ownership is a great way to increase the liquidity of property assets, making it more profitable and accessible to investors. HashCash has created the platform to enable enterprises within the real estate industry to leverage the same, creating a futuristic ecosystem of property trade", says Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.

The company has intensified its activities within the real estate sector, partnering with global enterprises and property firms, streamlining the legacy operations with DLT integration. It has not only neutralized some of the major pain areas within the industry, but it has also increased investment options for the investors.



About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

SOURCE HashCash Consultants