HashCash Extends Blockchain Aid to Retail Industry for Smart Loyalty Program

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants is helping global retailers to modify and reform their existing loyalty program, integrating it with the values of blockchain technology. Powered by DLT, the blockchain-based loyalty and rewards program increases engagement between brands and the consumers and helps retail enterprises to gather insight on the consumer behavior and requirements. Being tailor-made HashCash's loyalty program fits the exact requirements of the respective retail businesses.

Speaking of the company's blockchain solutions for the loyalty program, Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants commented, "Blockchain integration transforms the traditional loyalty and rewards program into a complete customer management system that helps businesses to improve their brand offerings. Owing to a unified platform, the program becomes equally beneficial and easily accessible to the consumers."



HashCash's Blockchain-based Smart Loyalty Program:

The usual loyalty programs have less coordination with the retailers having a very vague idea regarding consumer needs. Most businesses still rely on card-based loyalty and rewards module, that although earn the consumer's points on buying the products but limits brand engagement there. The rewards collection and redemption processes tend to be confusing without any transparency, which often becomes a cause of disappointment for the customers. Blockchain helps in the creation of a unified platform where the retailers can engage with the customers leveraging the brand value.

HashCash's version of blockchain-based loyalty and rewards program comes with the promise of:

1. Customer retention and acquisition

2. Increase in revenue generation, propelling business growth

3. Seamless business and customer management through scalable platforms

4. Reclamation of business or customer lost to competitors

Infused by the fundamental features of blockchain HashCash builds a highly intuitive and user-friendly application that acts as an engagement platform between retailers, brands, and consumers. The loyalty app makes it easy for customers to collect and redeem rewards without having to use punch cards. HashCash centralizes customer interactions creating a goldmine of data that offers key insights to the retailers helping them to improve their products, promotional strategy, and launch new products and services.

Such a streamlined loyalty program helps retailers to increase their customer base owing to a dedicated loyalty management architecture that prioritized customer preferences and reduces unnecessary promotions. Retailers can use crypto payment through the loyalty app as well and replace rewards with the same. HashCash's unique loyalty program not only helps the retailers to promote their brands and earn the trust of the consumers, but a cumulative approach through a single application helps consumers in getting easy access to brand promotions and rewards program as well.

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

