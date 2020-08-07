HashCash Offers White Label ICO Platform to Leading Enterprise in Singapore

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash has joined hands with a leading enterprise based out of Singapore to aid them in launching an ICO services platform. The leading global blockchain development firm is offering its advanced white label ICO infrastructure, leveraging which the enterprise will be able to launch a brand new highly functional platform under their brand identity.

"Our white label software is designed by industry veterans to provide infrastructural support to enterprises seeking a strong foothold in the crypto space. We are offering a comprehensive ICO package to the organization so that they can leverage our innovative products and utilize the same to build a robust platform and offer high-end services to their clients", commented Raj Chowdhury, CEO, HashCash Consultants.

HashCash's white label ICO solution offers a complete package covering all essential aspects of the Initial Coin Offering services. The enterprise getting the ICO infrastructure will be provided with an intuitive platform for end-to-end ICO process management, starting from the investor dashboard and management tools for the contract owner to a functional console for the ICO service provider. HashCash's ICO platform architecture comes with the following attributes:

1. Advanced payment processing support that enables both fiat and crypto investments

2. Creation and deployment of ERC20 tokens

3. Seamless integration of tokens and cryptos with exchanges, wallets, and services

4. Enable AML and KYC checks for selection of qualified investors

5. Advanced investor management through adherence to regulatory and legal compliances

6. Generation of customized HTML codes for tokens for its usage on multiple platforms

7. Referral program available in the form of promo codes and bonus programs

HashCash's white label ICO platform infrastructure will help the enterprise with the management of queries related to token investors via a scalable ticketing system provided by the ICO stage. A suite of high-level investment management tools will control the investor ticket size while performing other operations like integration with other major ICO platforms to streamline the operations. Enhanced security and prevention of DDoS attacks will be ensured by the 2FA and data encryption protocols.

HashCash is one of the leading white label solution providers, which offer scalable, secure, easy to manage, automated, and customizable architecture to global enterprises, to accelerate the growth of blockchain and crypto industry.



About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO Services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

