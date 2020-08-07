HashCash Provides White Label Real Estate Exchange to Leading European Real Estate Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the influence of blockchain and crypto gaining momentum within the real estate sector, HashCash is extending its knowledge in this domain to help a European real estate firm build its very own real estate or property exchange. Headquartered in the USA, the leading blockchain and crypto development company is providing its world-in-class white label real estate exchange to the real estate firm. Leveraging the sophisticated infrastructure of the white label exchange they will be able to launch a highly functional tokenized asset trading platform under for traders and real estate investors.

While speaking with the media about the company's white label solutions, Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants mentioned, "White label real estate exchange infrastructure enables the property firms to venture into the world of crypto and blockchain and expand their operations globally. We are aiding such enterprises in building their exchange by offering our white label solutions, which we believe will have a positive impact on the growth and development of both real estate and the crypto industry. It will also diversify the investment and trading opportunities for the exchange users."

HashCash's white label real estate exchange software upholds the sophisticated infrastructure of their crypto real estate exchange platform to global enterprises. Owing to the operational success of HashCash's existing exchange, the white label software ensures that the client/partner enterprise can launch a functional platform under the individual brand name, without having to spend extra time, resources and effort of building one from scratch.



HashCash's White Label Real Estate Exchange:

Leveraging HashCash's white label real estate exchange, the European firm will be able to establish a unified marketplace built over decentralized architecture. The exchange will allow buying, selling, and listing of single or a portfolio of properties in the form of tokenized assets in exchange for crypto or fiat.

HashCash's scalable white label solution s will benefit the firm through the following contributing features:

1. High-end analytical tools will allow the firm enterprises to run a thorough analysis of risk and return portfolio followed by investment simulations

2. Advanced automation tools will facilitate proper communication with investors

3. Highest levels of transparency ensured by a real estate exchange for global real estate repository

4. Secured storage ensured by multi-signature technology for wallets for tokens

5. Secured data management of the alternative asset classes involving prospective and existing investors

6. In-depth scrutiny of estate data plus investment details will help investors in decision making

HashCash's white label infrastructure comes with augmented security protocols powered by advanced data encryption which the client/partner firm can leverage via the new real estate exchange and offer the same security features to the traders and investors.

About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

