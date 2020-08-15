HashCash to Offer Blockchain-Based Merchant Solutions to Global Ecommerce Company

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The acceleration of crypto dominance globally has pushed many retailers and eCommerce enterprises to include crypto payments within their modules. On a similar note, leading blockchain and crypto development company, HashCash Consultants has collaborated with a global eCommerce enterprise and will help them with blockchain-based merchant solutions through the integration of HC Commerce.

The project will focus on providing the latter with a scalable wallet and payment processing infrastructure that will allow the shoppers to conduct speedy transactions using digital currencies. The merchant solutions integration will enable crypto transactions alongside fiat in a seamless manner.

"The rapid escalation of crypto's mainstream activities has aided in the advancement of its mass adoption. More people are using crypto globally as a fiat alternative for making payments. Owing to that, major retailers and eCommerce enterprises now want to keep the crypto payment option open to the consumers. However, that needs significant modification of the existing infrastructure. HashCash is extending its crypto expertise to the eCommerce enterprise building them a comprehensive platform powered by blockchain", commented Raj Chowdhury, CEO of HashCash Consultants.

HashCash's rise to prominence owes to its innovative solutions in the financial services, including payment processing, wallets, and an all-inclusive suite of blockchain-based products and solutions. The extensive range of services is designed to meet the varied needs of enterprises across verticals that are looking to modify their present operational architecture with blockchain integration.



HC Commerce Integration with Global Ecommerce Company:

HC Commerce by HashCash is one of their premium offerings that amalgamate to form a unique suite of merchant solutions that can be availed by corporate houses and businesses. HashCash collaboration with eCommerce enterprises specifically focuses on creating a superior payment gateway and infrastructure to support the processing of crypto payments as well. It fits the module offered by HC Commerce, which comprises of a wallet application and a payment processing platform.

HashCash will integrate the eCommerce company's system with HC Net, their native blockchain network, as it is the underlying foundation of the merchant solutions suite. It will be followed by creating a blockchain wallet that will ensure faster payments with low transaction costs and without the need for any third-party intermediary. It will enable peer-to-peer instant payments for shoppers as well as other merchants associated with the company to streamline business processes.

The second part of the merchant solution module derived from HC Commerce will focus on building a payment processing platform that will complete P2P transactions through cryptocurrencies and digital assets by shoppers and merchants. It will eliminate the need for integration with any third party payment gateways or card companies, bringing down the transaction cost and time. The infrastructure proposed by HashCash will ensure instant authorization of transactions, payment processing, zero chargebacks, and settlement. The entire project will be executed through the deployment of a single platform supported by an intuitive, user-friendly, and scalable application.



About HashCash Consultants:

HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.

