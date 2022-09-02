Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.09.2022 16:04:35

HashiCorp Down After Gapping Up; Results, Outlook Above Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions provider HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) gapped up more than 15% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The company's third-quarter as well as full-year outlook came in above analysts' view.

"Global enterprises continue to invest in their cloud programs, which are critical to their long term business goals. Our second quarter of fiscal 2023 results reflect the strength of this trend, with revenue growth of 52% year-over-year," said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $32.1 million or $0.17 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.31 loss per share.

HashiCorp reported net loss of $74.8 million or $0.40 per share in the second quarter compared with $24.9 million or $0.37 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Quarterly revenue increased 52% year-over-year to $113.9 million.

For the third quarter, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $110 million-$112 million and adjusted EPS loss of $0.32-$0.30. Analysts expect the company to report loss of $0.34 per share on revenue of $106.3 million.

For the full year, HashiCorp sees revenue of $442 million-$448 million and EPS loss of $0.97-$0.95. The consensus estimate for earnings is $1.17 loss per share and for revenue is $427.73 million.

HCP, currently at $31.44, has been trading in the range of $25.51-$102.95 in the past 52 weeks.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HCP Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HCP Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen