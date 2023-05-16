Hastings Mutual Insurance Company Recognized as an Industry Trailblazer by Insurance Technology Leader

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) recognizes Hastings Mutual Insurance Company for their commitment to delivering award-winning, regional property and casualty insurance products and services in the Midwest as a 20-year Guidewire customer. Hastings Mutual is a trusted provider of insurance solutions to households, farms, and other businesses for the past 138 years and has a long history of providing prompt and fair claims service to policyholders and claimants.

Hastings Mutual was the first Guidewire insurance company to process a claim on Guidewire ClaimCenter in 2004. The company subsequently became a full Guidewire InsuranceSuite customer, successfully proving that it was possible to deploy and run modern technology in the pursuit of improving service and employee work environments.

"At Hastings Mutual, we strive to exceed our customers' expectations through exceptional people providing exceptional service. After modernizing our core systems with Guidewire, we shifted our focus to digital transformation and replacing our existing agent-facing quoting application,” said Eshwar Pastapur, CIO, Hastings Mutual. "We wanted a system that could help us with speed-to-delivery, improve our agent experience, and create a one-stop portal. ProducerEngage helped us accelerate premium growth, reduce our design and development times, and improve agent satisfaction and engagement.”

"We celebrate Hastings Mutual’s long history of serving its customers and applaud them for being amongst the first companies to leverage Guidewire to help them deliver excellent service to their policyholders,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. "We are grateful for the company’s ongoing trust in our platform and look forward to continuing our work with the team as they serve the interest of their agents, policyholders, and employees.”

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

