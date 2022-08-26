|
26.08.2022 12:20:34
Hastings To Acquire 22.1% Shareholding In Neo Performance Materials - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. to acquire 8,974,127 common shares in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO.TO), representing a 22.1% shareholding in Neo. The deal has been agreed at a price of C$15.00 per Neo share, representing a total consideration of C$135 million. Upon completion of the acquisition, Oaktree's representatives on the Neo board have agreed to step down, and Hastings intends to seek representation which is commensurate with its shareholding.
Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Neo is a producer of NdFeB magnets and rare earth materials globally. Hastings sees the acquisition as the first step in its Hastings 2.0 strategy, to create a fully-integrated mine-to-magnet supply chain business.
Hastings also announced that Wyloo has committed to subscribe for A$150 million of secured, redeemable, exchangeable notes to be issued by Hastings, with the proceeds used to fund the proposed acquisition. Following completion of the notes issue, Wyloo will be entitled to nominate a director to the Board of Hastings, subject to Wyloo holding an equity interest in Hastings of greater than 12.5%.
Hastings noted that it has no current intention to make a takeover offer for Neo nor to acquire any more shares in Neo.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oaktree Capital Group LLC Units -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.19
|Ausblick: Oaktree Capital Group LLC Units -A- veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.19
|Ausblick: Oaktree Capital Group LLC Units -A- gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.18
|Ausblick: Oaktree Capital Group LLC Units -A- zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Oaktree Capital Group LLC Units -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.