Hauppauge Financial Advisor Earns National Recognition for Philanthropy

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawrence D. Sprung, President of Mitlin Financial in Hauppauge, NY has been announced as one of three national finalists for the Community Service Award as part of the 13th Annual Invest in Others Awards. Sprung is being honored for his work with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), which will receive a $10,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. If Sprung wins his category, the donation will increase to $40,000.

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. Advisors are nominated for actively giving back to nonprofits to improve their communities and make a difference in the lives of others. Invest in Others received hundreds of nominations this year. Finalists are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.

"Because of the tireless work of people like Larry Sprung and his family, we are able to deliver lifesaving work in suicide prevention to communities nationwide," said Robert Gebbia, AFSP CEO. "He has been a champion for our cause for years and I am so pleased to see him recognized with this well-deserved honor."

In 2004, Larry Sprung lost Keith Milano, his brother-in-law, to suicide. This event was devastating to their family and Larry made a promise to create meaning in the wake of Keith's loss. Since 2004, Sprung has made it his personal mission to help those who have been affected by suicide, and those who struggle, by volunteering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. AFSP gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

Sprung strives to create a culture that openly discusses suicide and actively breaks down misunderstanding associated with mental health and suicide prevention. He has been called upon many times over the past 15 years to talk about his story and his experiences; he knows this candidness has helped save lives. In addition to serving as a spokesperson, he has played a critical role during two rounds of strategic planning and has served as an instrumental fundraiser for AFSP, raising more than $1 million to date.

Awards will be presented at the 13th Annual Invest in Others Awards Gala, a premier event attended by over 700 financial advisors and financial services executives, on September 26, 2019 in Boston, Mass.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The inspiration for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation came directly from the financial advisors who invest in others by giving back to their communities with overwhelming generosity and dedication. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has amplified these efforts by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness, visibility, and funding to their favorite nonprofits. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

