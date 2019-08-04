Haute Design Welcomes Odalys Hernandez To Its Exclusive Haute Design Network

BRICKELL, Fla., August 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Design Network by Haute Residence welcomes Odalys Hernandez of House Of Odalys to its invitation-only interior design network. As a Haute Design partner, Odalys Hernandez exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Brickell and Downtown Miami, Florida.

About Odalys Hernandez:

"I believe in order to be a good designer you need to have a sense of design details and how it will affect the lifestyle of the people living in that space."

Odalys Hernandez founder and principal of House of Odalys is creating residential interiors in Miami, and internationally. With her desire to show how change is good for yourself and for your home, she will create a design that meets all your home life needs, and is also pleasing to the most discerning eye.

Born in Matanzas, Cuba to a mother that was a master seamstress, and an entrepreneur father. They fled Cuba in the early 1960's to seek refuge in Miami, Florida from all the political chaos. Growing up, Odalys was influenced by the Tropical Art Deco buildings in South Beach, Miami Modern buildings in Miami Beach, the overall bohemian style of Coconut Grove, the Spanish style homes, and buildings in Coral Gables. Most of all she was influenced by the willpower and devotion her parents had to recreate their lives in Miami and give their children the best possible life.

She went to college with the intent of becoming a fashion designer, but after one class of art and furniture history, she was hooked! She then changed her major to interior design. Her career choice gave her the chance to dabble in many different aspects of this field of design. After working a couple of years in commercial interiors, she opened an antique store, giving her the chance travel while purchasing antiques, something she had always dreamt of doing.

When the trends began to lean to a more contemporary style, naturally, Odalys felt she had to reinvent herself. She went to work for a furniture showroom as a design manager. She was also in charge of drapery, and wall coverings. After six years, again, she felt the need to branch out. Her path led her to furniture design and manufacturing. Here she learned everything about woodworking machinery, working versus decorative hardware, types of woods, veneers, finishes, metals, and all the details required to design and produce a beautiful piece of furniture. Fast forward fifteen years, Odalys decided to embrace the major changes occurring in her life, and go back to her roots in interior design, which was always her true passion. Her style? Eclectic is her favorite.

Visit House Of Odalys - https://houseofodalys.com/

About Haute Design:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury design portal featuring two leading interior designers in each prominent market across the world, Haute Residence focuses on growing its member's brands as key influencers on design and deemed to be the best in their specific market.

Offering clients, a unique convenience, the Haute Design Network provides home buyers the opportunity to find their dream havens with the help of some of the world's leading interior designers. Beyond that, HauteResidence.com—which has garnered a phenomenal following since its successful launch three years ago—showcases the world's most extraordinary residences and developments on the market, design features, trends in the market and expert advice from our interior design partners.

About Haute Residence:

Haute Residence is a luxe digital platform for real estate and interior design connoisseurs. As a leading real estate, design and architectural platform, Haute Residence connects affluent readers with the most powerful and renowned agents, developers and designers. The elite, expert-curated platform offers the latest in real estate and design news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences and projects on the market.

Explore more -- https://www.hauteresidence.com

SOURCE Haute Design Network