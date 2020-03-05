Haute Residence Welcomes Carey Kendall To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognized as the Santa Ynez Valley's top agent, Carey Kendall has spent the past 40+ years developing a very thorough knowledge base in estate, ranch, vineyard, land, and commercial property sales.

Visit Carey Kendall 's website at http://www.careykendall.com/

A lifelong equestrian, Carey and his wife, Alix, built their horse ranch in Los Olivos; a township in the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley. His other passion has been vintage motor cars, in which he has built a stellar reputation over the past several decades, placing rare and special cars around the world to various collectors.

He brings in-depth negotiating experience and worldwide contacts developed from this diverse background to the table in the marketing of special properties.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

SOURCE Haute Residence