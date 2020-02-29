Haute Residence Welcomes Cristal Clarke To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

MONTECITO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With single year sales volume in excess of $155,000,000, Cristal Clarke is the #1 individual real estate agent in the entire Santa Barbara MLS. Since she joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in 2018, her unsurpassed market knowledge, real estate expertise and roster of highly qualified affluent clients have helped propel her into the top 5 among the firm's more than 50,000 agents worldwide.

She is the firm's #1 agent in California for sales volume. Prior to her affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, she was consistently ranked among the top 1% of agents during her 30-year tenure with esteemed Sotheby's International Realty®.

For Buyers

Cristal's singular ability to find the best property for clients in the market for a home or home away from home has earned her a stellar reputation. "My finger is constantly on the pulse of this market," she says. "That's one of the reasons not just my clients, but also my colleagues know to contact me when they need the latest important real estate information." She is adept at finding discerning local, domestic and international clients unlisted available properties and pending listings. Indeed, she manages an unparalleled volume of quiet, private transactions.

For Sellers

Utilizing her superb negotiating skills, Cristal frequently rewards her clients with record return on their investments, whether in world-class estates, homes or land. Sellers enjoy the knowledge that Cristal has a well-earned reputation as the listing Realtor Montecito and Santa Barbara agents strive to emulate. Through individually tailored and highly sophisticated marketing plans, combined with her impressive network of leading real estate professionals worldwide, Cristal reaches legions of highly qualified buyers. There is often a seamless transition between her buying and selling clients.

Above all, Cristal Clarke is recognized and praised for her dedication to her clients. "I go the extra mile for them," she says. "That's true not just throughout the transaction, but beyond escrow. Most of my clients become friends who know they can count on me, and that trust translates into repeat business and referrals as well as personal bonds."

The Rewards of Dedication

An avid art collector, Cristal's special interests are early California artists as well as Contemporary art. She is active in the myriad recreational activities Montecito and Santa Barbara are known for, including swimming and hiking. She and her husband are members of the prestigious Coral Casino Beach Club, Montecito Club, and Maroon Creek Club in Aspen, Colorado.

