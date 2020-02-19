Haute Residence Welcomes David Gemme To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

TAHOE CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognized as one of Lake Tahoe's top-producing brokers, David Gemme (pronounced GEM) possess the career expertise and local knowledge to successfully navigate all nuances of the unique luxury real estate market.

His team, the Gemme Group, has represented both buyers and sellers throughout the region, specializing in waterfront estates, mountain resort lodges, and four-season private communities since 2003. His clients range from individuals to complicated estates with large extended families, and he is adept in working directly with estate attorneys and trustees to ensure legacies continue.

David Gemme, a 22 year veteran of Tahoe Lake, joined Sotheby's International to expand the Gemme Groups reach globally. Sotheby's renowned brand and the relationships Sotheby's has cultivated with the world's most influential online media and real estate powerhouses elevates Gemme Group's marketing to the highest level.

Visit David Gemme's website at https://www.gemmegroup.com/

David's success as a broker comes from his ability to advise clients and direct the sales process with creative vision and strategy. His entrepreneurial spirit and innate discerning eye enable him to create eye-catching visual imagery and media for the sellers he represents. When these talents are combined with his knowledge in design and construction, David can competently guide his buyers in envisioning their dream property. His true enjoyment of the real estate industry and diligence in achieving his clients' objectives make David one of the highest-rated brokers in Lake Tahoe.

Besides real estate, David's passionate about the "Tahoe Lifestyle" of enjoying time with his family on the lake, slopes, and trails. The beauty of the Sierra's is a great match for his adventurous spirit and the perfect place for him to hit the trails mountain biking, racing around in his Porsche and hike with his lab puppy, Chaka.

"It's my passion to understand the specific needs of each client that I work with, and to provide a superior experience based on integrity, trust, and professionalism. I live Tahoe and understand the life it offers to our families and the memories that are created here. We look forward to helping you or someone you love."

David is licensed in California and Nevada and has over two decades of experience in Lake Tahoe real estate.

SOURCE Haute Residence