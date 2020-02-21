Haute Residence Welcomes Doug Labor To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the media or community organizations are seeking insight on the Steamboat Springs real estate market, they often call Doug for his keen understanding of the market and reliable analysis.

Doug began his real estate career in 1983, engaging in executive-level positions for some of the largest ski and golf resorts in North America, including Steamboat, and in 2000 started his own real estate practice. For over 35 years he has been refining his skills in real estate brokerage, sales, marketing, construction, resort master planning, development, and general management. Doug's clients have always appreciated working with a broker who continues to have a passion for his work and possesses an unmatched and well-rounded background in all aspects of real estate, and one who imparts that vast knowledge to the benefit of his clients. Whether in the luxury or introductory market, Doug's knowledge and insightful guidance have helped nearly one thousand clients buy and sell properties with understanding and confidence.

His commitment to being educated and knowledgeable for his clients is demonstrated by the professional designations he has earned, including the Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate REALTOR Institute (GRI), Registered Resort Professional (RRP), Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), ABR Manager (ABRM), and Electronic Professional (ePRO). Recognized as one of the premier brokers in Steamboat by both clients and peers, Doug has been a two-time "Best of the Boat" Real Estate Agent and named twice as the Steamboat Springs REALTOR of the Year.

Doug is the General Manager for Sotheby's International Realty's downtown office. He has been elected to two terms as President of the Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS, two terms as President of the Colorado Exclusive Buyer Agents Association, four terms as a Director for the Colorado Association of REALTORS, and currently serves on their Professional Standards Committee. Doug has volunteered on several community boards, and as a trusted market analyst, is frequently asked to give presentations to the Steamboat Springs Chamber, Steamboat Springs Economic Development Committee and is a regular contributor to newspaper and magazine publications when seeking his expert forecasting, research, and analysis.

With his knowledge, reliability, trustworthiness and the confidence he gains with his clients, Doug is one of the highest respected brokers in the Steamboat Springs market. Since merging with Sotheby's International Realty, he has earned their "Global Summit" award every year and is one of the top individual brokers in both transactions and dollar volume in the Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS.

In his free time, Doug enjoys spending time with his wife Mary, and adult children Kelly, Nick and Maddie. Doug participated in both intercollegiate football and track & field and has been inducted into the Mercer County, PA Sports Hall of Fame, and continues to be active with golfing, skiing, playing hockey and flying airplanes.

Doug's clients benefit from his incomparable understanding of the market, keen negotiating skills, professional work ethic and personal care he delivers to each client.

