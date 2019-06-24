Haute Residence Welcomes Joe Human To Its Exclusive Haute Design Network

CHELSEA, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Design Network by Haute Residence welcomes Joe Human to its invitation-only interior design network. As a Haute Design partner, Human exclusively represents the Interior Design market in Midtown/Chelsea.

Designs By Human., Inc (aka DBH) was created to bring a specialized design to everyday life. Our team has professional design and construction experience in both urban and rural environments, both near and far from our NYC home-base. Designs By Human can tailor each project to our clients' specific needs. We enjoy the fact that no two projects are ever the same and love the challenge of creating custom and unique details. We work closely with our consultants and vendors to make sure each project will become a beautiful space for our clients. Our work and experience has been featured in several print and online publications including "Elle Decor," "House Beautiful," "HGTV" and "This Old House Magazine." We take pride in the level of detail and craft incorporated into all our projects. Our portfolio is always growing, and we are determined to change our clients' quality of life through beautiful design. We specialize in complete interior decorating and design for both residential and commercial projects. Our project services include design concepts, schematic design, design development, construction drawings, and even styling. We also assist with oversight in contractor bidding, the selection process, construction, and trade management. Our team will personally guide the client through every phase of the design process, ensuring the outcome exceeds their initial desires.

SOURCE Haute Residence