Haute Residence Welcomes Joel Schemmel To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Comprehensive knowledge of the Sarasota area real estate market, strong business skills and an affinity for luxury properties have established Joel among the top 1% of realtors in the Sarasota area. He takes great pride in having marketed and successfully sold many of the Area's most interesting properties – at all price points. After a professional career as an attorney and tax consultant both in Chicago and in Europe, Joel and his family moved permanently to the area in 2003. He could not think of a better place to live and raise a family.

Joel and his team at the Schemmel Group are well known in the real estate industry and have set several sales records in addition to being the top producing team with the Sotheby's affiliate in Sarasota every year since 2008. Professional backgrounds, innovation, market knowledge, and persistence are the primary elements of their success. Joel's career also encompasses more than fifteen years of working with Arthur Andersen, Andersen Legal, and the Ernst & Young Law Alliance both in the USA and Europe. Joel was an International Partner within each of these organizations and immediately before returning to the USA, was managing partner of a 45-attorney law firm based in Central Europe.

Visit Joel Schemmel's website at https://www.schemmelrealestate.com/

Joel obtained his law degree from Chicago Kent College of Law and his accounting degree from the University of Iowa. He is a registered attorney in Florida and Illinois and is a certified C.P.A. in the state of Illinois.

The Schemmels raised three boys Jack, Jamie, and Jacob in the Sarasota area and are adapting to their new empty-nester lifestyle. The Schemmels love skiing out west and their international experience bring with it an affinity for travel and other cultures.

