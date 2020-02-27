Haute Residence Welcomes Josh Dotoli To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a real estate agent with a hyper-local focus on east Ft. Lauderdale, Josh Dotoli is an expert in everything in his community centered around Las Olas. He's a "power broker" and frequent contributor to ABC News Local 10 on real estate topics impacting South Florida residents. Recently, he was recognized by South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine as a finalist for 2018 Up and Comer Awards in residential real estate, one of only three chosen of all the eligible Realtors in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade County. Additionally, he has been honored with many Top Producer awards throughout his career as a top one percent agent in Broward County. Bank of America endorses Josh Dotoli as a preferred real estate advisor for their banking and wealth management clients.

Visit Josh Dotoli's website at https://www.joshdotoligroup.com/

Real estate has been a part of Josh's life from a young age, learning from his father who was a custom home builder. Now, years into his own career, Josh has found success by utilizing a consultative selling approach to assist clients in the process of achieving their goals. His professional network is extensive, both locally and nationally, and he has many repeat clients who value his expertise in areas such as marketing and technology. Josh makes his relationships a priority and therefore sees many clients through referrals. He truly lives for his clients and loves what he does.

When he is not working with clients to secure their real estate dreams, Josh enjoys golfing and boating on the South Florida waterways. He is a current member of the Coral Ridge Country Club and lives in a waterfront home on Las Olas Blvd. with his family. Josh earned his degree in marketing from The University of South Florida.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

SOURCE Haute Residence