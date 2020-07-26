Haute Residence Welcomes Kelly Ringer-Radetich To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Kelly Ringer-Radetich to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Redwood City, California real estate market.

Kelly Ringer-Radetich is a native and has been selling homes in California for over two decades. She has a well-deserved reputation as a top negotiator, placing her clients in the best positions to achieve their goals and she believes this is an integral part of her value.

Her depth of market knowledge and her dedication and attention to detail allows her to fulfill the needs of those with whom she works.

In 2017, she took her business to another level and received her CIPS Certified International Property Specialist. A worldwide network of real estate professionals in over 50 countries, less than 3% of Real Estate Agents have this globally. Kelly received her ABR Accredited Buyer's Representative, a designee of a multiple-step process requiring elements of active membership, continuing education, and real-world experience. She received her SRES Senior Real Estate Specialist, a designation that helps real estate professionals develop the business-building skills and resources for specialization in the 50+ real estate market by expanding knowledge of how life stages impact real estate choices.

Kelly is proud to be associated with Golden Gate Sotheby's and the exceptional marketing capabilities and extensive local, national, and international exposure it has for her clients. Her vision is focusing on achieving clients' goals and providing outstanding service.

Visit Kelly Ringer-Radetich's Haute Residence profile at: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/kelly-ringer-radetich/

Visit Kelly Ringer-Radetich's website at: https://www.kellyradetich.com/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: https://www.hauteresidence.com/

SOURCE Haute Residence