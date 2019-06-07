Haute Residence Welcomes Mark Greenwald To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence welcomes acclaimed real estate agent Mark Greenwald to its invitation-only real estate network. As a Haute Residence partner, Mark Greenwald exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Southampton, NY.

Mark Greenwald consistently ranks as a top producer in Hamptons real estate, using his winning strategy to not only match clients and customers to their perfect property, but to expertly broker the deals to assure a successful transaction. He is ranked in the top .5% in the U.S. by sales volume in 2018 as published in The Wall Street Journal and also ranked in the Top 1% of Agents Nationwide by the Wall Street Journal. Throughout his fifteen-year career Mark has been known for his dedication and due diligence, skillfully guiding customers through the process of finding and negotiating for their Hamptons home. His many notable transactions include recently selling 270 Ox Pasture Road (listed at $9.5M), a 2.7 acre estate property, 1990 Meadow Lane, a substantial oceanfront property, 636 North Sea Mecox, a new construction house on a reserve, and 50 Lawrence Court, a beautiful new house south-of-the-highway in Bridgehampton.

Mark comes from a prestigious legal background, which gives him a unique skill set and mastery of brokering a real estate deal. Mark holds an undergraduate degree from Cornell University as well as a JD from Cornell Law School. He worked as a real estate attorney with two high-profile New York City law firms, Fried Frank, and Schulte, Roth & Zabel.

Visit Mark Greenwald's website at https://www.hamptonsrealestate.com/eng/associate/524-a-527-512483/mark-greenwald

Throughout his career Mark has worked with individual customers as well as developers, using his knowledge base to advise on properties as well as building and zoning considerations, and often returns to market the finished product. His business background gives him a vantage point from which to see both the enjoyment value of a Hamptons home and its importance as an investment.

Mark takes a hands-on sales approach to personally be at each showing of properties he represents and provides crucial feedback. His experience, negotiating skills, and legal acuity have also put him in the enviable position of bringing each deal to fruition even in challenging markets.

Mark, his wife, and two children who attend the Ross School live full-time in Southampton Village and are active in the community, adding a personal testimony to a life well lived in this place of natural beauty.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

SOURCE Haute Residence