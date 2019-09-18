Haute Residence Welcomes Pierre-Marc Bellion To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

ISLAMORADA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pierre-Marc Bellion is an entrepreneur with a tremendous amount of international business experience in real estate, marketing, and importing/exporting products all over the world. In France, he successfully managed two international real estate offices selling real estate to British buyers relocating to the South of France. Pierre's understanding of the foreign real estate market has made him a successful advocate for his international buyers looking for property in the United States and his Florida Keys clients looking to appeal to the international buyer.

Visit Pierre-Marc Bellion's website at https://www.oceansir.com/agents/57655-pierre-marc-bellion

Fluent in French, Spanish, and English, Pierre originates from France but his love of the water is what drew him to the Florida Keys. He first came to Islamorada on business in 1990 and has been coming back to the Keys ever since. He and his family made Islamorada their permanent home in 2008 and soon after opened the beloved local coffee shop and restaurant, Cafe Moka. An avid sportsman, Pierre enjoys spending time out on the water kiteboarding, paddleboarding, free diving, and spearfishing.

