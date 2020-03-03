Haute Residence Welcomes Sean Ahearn And Jim Karlovsky To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

KAUAI, Hawaii, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sean Ahearn & Jim Karlovsky are two of Kauai's most seasoned and prolific Real Estate Brokers.

Accomplished, keen, affable and inexhaustibly conscientious, Sean and Jim are a breath of fresh air for anyone seeking an elevated real estate experience on Kauai. Individually acclaimed professionals empowered through a collective enterprise, Sean and Jim collaborate to deliver a dynamic and seamless experience for Kauai Buyers and Sellers.

Visit Sean Ahearn and Jim Karlovsky's website at https://ahearnkarlovsky.com/

Jim and Sean were both recently recognized by Hawaii Business Magazine as two of their Top 100 Realtor designees. With the shared experience garnered through a combined 225 transactions and $260,000,000in Kauai real estate sales, you'd be challenged to find a better alignment for your next acquisition or sale of Kauai real estate. Two top-tier Kauai Real Estate Brokers working together for your benefit, where you profit from their insight, knowledge and savvy.

About Haute Residence:

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

SOURCE Haute Living