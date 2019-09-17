Haute Residence Welcomes The Howland Group To Its Exclusive Real Estate Network

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., September 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Howland Group encapsulates over fifty years of combined experience in the South Florida real estate market. Led by Broker Associate and luxury real estate expert Michelle Howland, The Howland Group comprises an elite team of uniquely qualified specialists who epitomize the quintessential modern real estate professional.

Working tirelessly under a strict code of ethics while providing unparalleled levels of service, The Howland Group creates a real estate experience that is conscientious and informed, tailored specifically to the needs of each individual client. As specialists, each member of the team acts as a consummate advisor, providing strategic real estate counsel and marketing solutions based on a data-driven and first-class service approach. Insightful guidance comes standard with The Howland Group, which is why clients make it a point to be lead by only their dependable expertise.

Visit The Howland Group's website at http://www.thehowlandgroup.com/

Forever cultivating confidence, the team prides itself in offering superior trustworthy service that keeps its clientele emphatically loyal. When it comes to buying and selling in the competitive South Florida market, Michelle and her team's astute proficiency, substantive knowledge, and exemplary discretion provide buyers and sellers with the invaluable resource of a confident mindset which fosters intelligent and calculated decision-making.

Since its inception, The Howland Group's guiding principles have always been deeply rooted in community and philanthropy. As a leader in her community, Michelle is devoted to local arts initiatives and animal causes. She serves on the Board of Governors at the NSU Art Museum as well as the Board of Directors at PAWS, the auxiliary for the Humane Society. She is also a member of FAB! Funding Arts Broward and is involved with the Symphony of the Americas in addition to other organizations. Michelle's commitment to this foundation is mirrored in each member of her tightly knit team, with every team member bringing not only strong real estate skills but also a keen sense of duty to the betterment of South Florida and the surrounding world.

When it comes to buying or selling in South Florida, The Howland Group remains a dedicated and accomplished ensemble ready to assist you in all of your real estate needs.

SOURCE Haute Living