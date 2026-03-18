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International Real Estate PLCShs Aktie

International Real Estate PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 879384 / ISIN: GB0006970593

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18.03.2026 19:46:12

HAUZ vs. VNQ: Is This International Real Estate ETF a Better Buy for Income Investors?

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) and Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) both target real estate exposure, but differ sharply in regional focus, with VNQ focused on U.S. REITs and HAUZ spanning developed and emerging markets outside the U.S. HAUZ also features a slightly lower expense ratio and a higher yield.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.While both ETFs feature relatively low expense ratios, HAUZ has slightly lower fees and also offers a higher yield, making it appealing for cost-conscious investors seeking income.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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